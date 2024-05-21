Distt Admin, Police, Pesco Join Hands Against Power Theft In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The district administration along with Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and local police initiated a campaign against power theft and recovery of pending dues.
According to district administration spokesman, the campaign, launched following the instructions of the provincial government, would be supervised by Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad Khattak.
PESCO SE Eng. Fida Muahmmad Mehsud and XEN Rural Division Eng. Muaz Ahmad would lead the campaign.
Under the campaign, the recovery of pending dues would be ensured to cover the line losses on specific feeders so that the load shedding period on those feeders could be reduced.
In this regard, different teams were formed under the leadership of officers from district administration. The teams would take action against ‘Kunda mafia’ on feeders with line losses and for recovery of pending dues from the consumers so that the load shedding period on those feeders could be reduced.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: ..
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: Dar4 minutes ago
-
DC inspects flyover7 minutes ago
-
KMU observes 'day of mourning' over sad demise of Iranian President7 minutes ago
-
CM decides to upgrade tourist sites, improve breeds at cattle farms under PPP mode7 minutes ago
-
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies9 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to Taluka Hospital Sakrand16 minutes ago
-
Chairman of PMYP addresses D-8 youth ministers' meeting in Dhaka17 minutes ago
-
PFA takes stringent measures to ensure quality food17 minutes ago
-
Dar reaffirms Pakistan's adherence to SCO charter, warns against bloc-based geopolitics27 minutes ago
-
Shahryar Afridi meets chiefs of PESCO, TESCO on loadshedding issue27 minutes ago
-
Potohar Division Police arrest 13 POs37 minutes ago
-
Mayor visits Iran consulate to offer condolence37 minutes ago