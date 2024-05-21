Open Menu

Distt Admin, Police, Pesco Join Hands Against Power Theft In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Distt admin, police, Pesco join hands against power theft in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The district administration along with Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and local police initiated a campaign against power theft and recovery of pending dues.

According to district administration spokesman, the campaign, launched following the instructions of the provincial government, would be supervised by Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad Khattak.

PESCO SE Eng. Fida Muahmmad Mehsud and XEN Rural Division Eng. Muaz Ahmad would lead the campaign.

Under the campaign, the recovery of pending dues would be ensured to cover the line losses on specific feeders so that the load shedding period on those feeders could be reduced.

In this regard, different teams were formed under the leadership of officers from district administration. The teams would take action against ‘Kunda mafia’ on feeders with line losses and for recovery of pending dues from the consumers so that the load shedding period on those feeders could be reduced.

