Distt admin, police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on 21st Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration and police jointly ensured foolproof security arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan and decided to take strict action against law violators.

Presiding over a meeting of the district peace committee here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that efforts would be continued to maintain peace in the district by promoting religious harmony and brotherhood.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Omer Jehangir said that strict security arrangements would be ensured on 21st Ramazan as installation of street lights and repairing work at the routes of rallies and Majalis points has been started in advance.

He said that peace would be maintained through comprehensive coordination between district administration, traders and representatives of all schools of thought.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that tight security arrangements would be ensured on 21st Ramazan by the police and no one would be allowed to violate law. He said that zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against the people involved in creating hate.

Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi, Prof.Mazhar Gilani, Ali Raza Gardezi and others were also present in the meeting.