Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin, Police To Ensure Foolproof Security Arrangements On 21st Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Distt admin, police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on 21st Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration and police jointly ensured foolproof security arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan and decided to take strict action against law violators.

Presiding over a meeting of the district peace committee here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that efforts would be continued to maintain peace in the district by promoting religious harmony and brotherhood.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Omer Jehangir said that strict security arrangements would be ensured on 21st Ramazan as installation of street lights and repairing work at the routes of rallies and Majalis points has been started in advance.

He said that peace would be maintained through comprehensive coordination between district administration, traders and representatives of all schools of thought.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that tight security arrangements would be ensured on 21st Ramazan by the police and no one would be allowed to violate law. He said that zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against the people involved in creating hate.

Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi, Prof.Mazhar Gilani, Ali Raza Gardezi and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police All

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict ..

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab, KP elections

4 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

23 minutes ago
 Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

1 hour ago
 ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patie ..

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patients, their families in Latakia

1 hour ago
 DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

2 hours ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.