Distt Admin Prepares First Consignment Of Relief Goods For Earthquake Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said on Tuesday the district administration had prepared first consignment of relief goods for earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

The relief items include food hampers and warm blankets, while a donation of Rs 4.5 million had also been deposited in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund by the students of schools.

On the other hand, Flour Mills Association had also donated a cheque of Rs 2.5 million to help the victims.

He gave details on the occasion of inspection of relief goods.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas was also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 310 food hampers contained 35 food items including sugar, cooking oil, dry milk, pulses and rice.

Apart from this, around 700 blankets and baby blankets were also included in relief goods.

He said the district administration would also send 600 more food hampers in next few days, while citizens could also deposit their donations in the relief campus.

Adnan Mehmood Awan greatly appreciated the spirit of male and female students for donating Rs 4.5 million.

He said the amount had been deposited in the relief account set up for earthquake victims by the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner met President Flour Mills Association Salman Cheema, Vice President (VP) Mateen Mehmood Butt, members Rizwan Chaudhry, Haji Munir Ahmed, Haji Rafique, Javed Khan along with District Food Controller (DFC) Azmat Ali.

The Association presented a relief cheque of Rs 2.5 million to the Deputy Commissionerfor earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

