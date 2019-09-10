UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Prepares Meal For 23,000 Mourners On Youm-e-Ashur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::The district administration has prepared a meal (Langer) for over 23,000 mourners on Youm-e-Ashur.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak during briefing to Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, who visited routes of different processions.

The DC informed that "Langer" was being distributed at 15 different points.

Similarly, "Sabeels" have also been installed at hundreds of sites in the city.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Youm-e-Ashur reminded us of supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

He also inspected security arrangements at Haram Gate and Surij Miani.

On this occasion, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Waseem Khan Baduzai, Tariq Abdullah and others were also present.

