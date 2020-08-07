UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Prepares Plan For Implementation On Coronavirus SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:57 PM

Distt admin prepares plan for implementation on coronavirus SOPs

District administration has prepared plan for implementation on coronavirus SOPs while wearing face mask must drive being launched from today till August14

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration has prepared plan for implementation on coronavirus SOPs while wearing face mask must drive being launched from today till August14.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that district administration would ensure strict implementation on 'No mask, no service',policy under the directions of Punjab Government. There would be ban on entry into grocery stores, shopping malls, bazaars and markets without wearing mask. The citizens would also not be allowed to enter into restaurants, banks, pharmacies and hospitals without face masks.

It would also be necessary to wear face masks into the mosques.

DC said that there would be no permission to travel into public transport without masks and fines to be imposed to transport owners and managers over allowing passengers without face masks.

Implementation on social distancing at indoor public places and offices would also be ensured, Mr Khattak concluded.

