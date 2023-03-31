Distt Admin prevention of smoking campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Following the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, the district administration along with traffic police had launched a special awareness campaign in the city for prevention of smoking in public.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi along with SSP Traffic Inayat Ali Shah, DSP Traffic Hazratullah and Tobacco Coordinator Trajamal Khan visited Bus Terminal and Haji Camp Adda here and distributed pasted awareness pamphlets on public transports.

Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi and SSP Traffic Inayat Ali Shah sensitised the passengers of public transport about the adverse effects of smoking on human health and urged them to play their role in prevention of smoking in public.