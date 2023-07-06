Distt Admin prohibits dumping of solid waste, construction material in Nullahs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema under Section-144 imposed in Rawalpindi, had prohibited dumping of any solid waste and construction material into Nullah Lai, its tributaries, and other major drainage nullahs.

According to an order issued here on Thursday, "The dumping of solid waste and building material into Nullah Lai, its tributaries, and other major Nullahs is causing blockages and hindering the natural flow of water which not only creates an unhygienic environment but also increases the risk of waterborne disease for the residents.

" "Under Section-144, swimming/bathing in Nullah Lai, its tributaries, and other major Nullahs particularly during monsoon season poses immediate danger and serious consequences, including the risk of drowning." "The order issued by DC Rawalpindi is to remain in force for a period of seven days i.e. July 5-11 within the revenue limits of Rawalpindi." According to the order, no one would be allowed to dump solid waste and construction material into Nullahs.

"Similarly, bathing/swing in Nullahs will also be prohibited during the period," it added.