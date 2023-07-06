Open Menu

Distt Admin Prohibits Dumping Of Solid Waste, Construction Material In Nullahs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Distt Admin prohibits dumping of solid waste, construction material in Nullahs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema under Section-144 imposed in Rawalpindi, had prohibited dumping of any solid waste and construction material into Nullah Lai, its tributaries, and other major drainage nullahs.

According to an order issued here on Thursday, "The dumping of solid waste and building material into Nullah Lai, its tributaries, and other major Nullahs is causing blockages and hindering the natural flow of water which not only creates an unhygienic environment but also increases the risk of waterborne disease for the residents.

" "Under Section-144, swimming/bathing in Nullah Lai, its tributaries, and other major Nullahs particularly during monsoon season poses immediate danger and serious consequences, including the risk of drowning." "The order issued by DC Rawalpindi is to remain in force for a period of seven days i.e. July 5-11 within the revenue limits of Rawalpindi." According to the order, no one would be allowed to dump solid waste and construction material into Nullahs.

"Similarly, bathing/swing in Nullahs will also be prohibited during the period," it added.

Related Topics

Water Lai Rawalpindi July

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

45 minutes ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

56 minutes ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

11 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

11 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

11 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

12 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

12 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan