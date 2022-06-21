Distt Admin put on high alert after flood warning: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Inayatullah Waseem on Tuesday said that all departments have be put on high alert to deal with the flood situation as predicted by the Provincial Disaster Management

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Inayatullah Waseem on Tuesday said that all departments have be put on high alert to deal with the flood situation as predicted by the Provincial Disaster Management.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed all the line departments to show mutual cooperation to avert any untoward situation and to deal with any emergency in efficient manners.

On the occasion, the DC was provided details briefing on recent rainfall, flood situation and precautionary measures.

The DC directed all the Assistant Commissioners to remain fully alert in case of any emergency and to take immediate action in such a situation with the assistance of the concerned departments.

He said that all the departments should nominate their focal persons so that prompt communication could be ensured. He also directed health department to ensure availability of medicines and staff at all health centers (BHUs).

Similarly, the education department should provide a list of its schools so that in case of any untoward situation, shelters for people and livestock can be set up in nearby schools.

He directed the food department to check the availability of food items in the market, especially flour in flour mills.

Steps should be taken by WSSC for cleaning of major drain lines of the city and removal of blockages so that there would be no obstruction in drainage.

He asked Rescue 1122 and TMOs to also remain on alert and make ready water suction pumps and other machinery including excavators, tractors, trolleys ready.

The DC directed all the departments especially the Finance Department to take steps to ensure the security of the official records so that the government records would not be damaged in any untoward situation.

He appealed to the people to be aware of the alert or situation issued by the district administration and also to take precautionary measures so that any untoward situation could be dealt with in a timely and efficient manner.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, TMOs, XEN Flood, CRBC, Department of Health, Education, Wildlife, WSSC, Irrigation, Public Health, Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Food, Officers and representatives of Industries, Revenue and other concerned departments.