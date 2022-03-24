Distt admin recovered 500 sugar bags

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner launched a mega crackdown against illegal sugar hoarders in Rajanpur on Thursday and recovered 500 sugar bags from four different godowns and nabbed owners of godowns

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner launched a mega crackdown against illegal sugar hoarders in Rajanpur on Thursday and recovered 500 sugar bags from four different godowns and nabbed owners of godowns.

The stocked sugar was used to earn extra profit after creating artificial shortage of sugar in the market said official sources. Deputy Commissioner said on that occasion state will take strict action on hoarding and profiteering.

He moreover said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given free hands to district governments to control inflation by nabbing artificial inflation elements.