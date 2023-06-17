UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Registers 9 FIRs Against Violators Of Roti Price

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Distt admin registers 9 FIRs against violators of Roti price

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abbottabad Saqib Salim on Saturday raided various areas of the city in response to complaints received from the citizens regarding the increased price of Tandori Roti.

During the inspection of Kutchery Road, Tanchi Chowk and Main Bazaar, violations of the notification against reduction in Roti prices, non-compliance and tampering with weight were observed.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad took action against 9 shopkeepers under the Price Control Act registered FIRs and imposed fines on them.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Abbottabad, Ali Sher Khan Khalil, accompanied by Assistant Director Weights and Measures Abbottabad, conducted an inspection of different areas of the city checked flour mills, and the weight of baked Roti according to the official notification.

Furthermore, FIRs were registered against those who did not display the notification and did not maintain the standard weight and price of Roti.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Road Price From Weight Flour

Recent Stories

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Ministe ..

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Minister

33 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repay ..

Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repayment of foreign loans

47 minutes ago
 UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Wa ..

UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Water Management Policies and Te ..

51 minutes ago
 SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

2 hours ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.