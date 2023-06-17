Distt admin registers 9 FIRs against violators of Roti price

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abbottabad Saqib Salim on Saturday raided various areas of the city in response to complaints received from the citizens regarding the increased price of Tandori Roti.

During the inspection of Kutchery Road, Tanchi Chowk and Main Bazaar, violations of the notification against reduction in Roti prices, non-compliance and tampering with weight were observed.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad took action against 9 shopkeepers under the Price Control Act registered FIRs and imposed fines on them.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Abbottabad, Ali Sher Khan Khalil, accompanied by Assistant Director Weights and Measures Abbottabad, conducted an inspection of different areas of the city checked flour mills, and the weight of baked Roti according to the official notification.

Furthermore, FIRs were registered against those who did not display the notification and did not maintain the standard weight and price of Roti.