Distt admin registers cases against profiteers, imposes fine Rs 300,000

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration booked three shopkeepers and also imposed fine Rs 300,000 on profiteers during a special campaign, here on Monday.

This was stated by additional deputy commissioner general Rizwan Nazeer during a briefing given to Deputy Commission Tahir Watto.

The meeting was attended by Price Control Magistrates.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto stated that the Punjab government tasked him to provide maximum relief to the masses.

He instructed the officials to keep vigilant on prices of items of daily use including pulses, rice, tomato, onion and some other things.

Alternative arrangements have been made to ensure supply of commodities to keep prices stable. Watto also directed price control magistrates to expedite the process of inspection.