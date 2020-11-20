Distt Admin regrets to grant permission to PDM for public meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration here on Friday regretted to grant permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding a public meeting at Peshawar on November 22 due to spike in cases of coronavirus. The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar in hismemo addressed to PDM leaders including Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar HussainBabak, Ataul Haq Darwaish, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Hashim Babar through focalperson Abdul Jalil Jan has regretted to grant permission to PDM for holding a public meeting schedule on November 22 at Peshawar due to potential spread of COVID-19 virus.

The DC informed the opposition leaders that their application dated November 5 regarding issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the said public meeting was considered by the district administration and Capital City Police under section 14 of the KP Civil Administrative Act ,2020 and for this purpose field assessment was made and joint meeting was held with organizers of the said public meeting.

The DC further informed that vide Government KP,Administration Department notification No SO (Admin) E&AD/coronavirus/2020dated November 2 ceremonies and others public gatherings are to be avoided.

"The COVID-19 positivity rate for district Peshawar has presently exceeded by13 percent which is alarmingly high and any public gathering will be likely to increase the spread of life threatening virus in future," the DC noted.

Keeping in view of the above, and after considering all aspects and to safeguard human lives due to potential spread of COVID-19 virus, the DC regretted to inform the opposition leaders that permission for the said event has not been granted.