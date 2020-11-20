UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Regrets To Grant Permission To PDM For Public Meeting

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Distt Admin regrets to grant permission to PDM for public meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration here on Friday regretted to grant permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding a public meeting at Peshawar on November 22 due to spike in cases of coronavirus.  The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar in hismemo addressed to PDM leaders including Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar HussainBabak, Ataul Haq Darwaish, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Hashim Babar through focalperson Abdul Jalil Jan has regretted to grant permission to PDM for holding a public meeting schedule on November 22 at Peshawar due to potential spread of COVID-19 virus.

 The DC informed the opposition leaders that their application dated November 5 regarding issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the said public meeting was considered by the district administration and Capital City Police under section 14 of the KP Civil Administrative Act ,2020 and for this purpose field assessment was made and joint meeting was held with organizers of the said public meeting.

  The DC further informed that vide Government KP,Administration Department notification No SO (Admin) E&AD/coronavirus/2020dated November 2 ceremonies and others public gatherings are to be avoided.

 "The COVID-19 positivity rate for district Peshawar has presently exceeded by13 percent which is alarmingly high and any public gathering will be likely to increase the spread of life threatening virus in future," the DC noted.

Keeping in view of the above, and after considering all aspects and to safeguard human lives due to potential spread of COVID-19 virus, the DC regretted to inform the opposition leaders that permission for the said event has not been granted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Noc Muhammad Ali Faisal Karim Kundi November 2020 Event All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 may spread due to political partiesâ€™ ra ..

23 minutes ago

'Karachi Transformation Plan' designed to fast tra ..

34 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

34 minutes ago

New BTS album racks up millions of listens within ..

34 minutes ago

West Demonstrates Oblivion of Nuremberg Trials Ove ..

34 minutes ago

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.