Distt Admin Releases Rs 81mln For Payment Of Leave Encashment To Retired Employees

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

DIKHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) ::The district administration Friday released Rs 81 million for payment of leave encashment to 220 retired government employees and directed the district account office and other relevant departments to clear dues at earliest.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Omair directed the departments to dispose of all the cases within 10-day and ensure timely payment of leave encashment. He said the demand of more funds for 78 other retired employees has been sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department.

He advised the retired employees to contact additional deputy commission Finance and planning on phone No 0966-9280067 or Pakistan Citizen Portal in case of any complaint.

Similarly, he said the district administration has also released Rs 109 as first installment of "Award Fund" to 88 top 20 position holders of 2019 annual examination, adding that directed department of education to transfer the funds to the accounts of Award Fund board of Intermediate and Secondary Education so that the funds could be given to the students.

