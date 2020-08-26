Distt admin removed encroachments from Charsadda Road

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration, town administration Town-III and traffic police in a joint operation removed encroachments from localities situated on Charsadda Road here on Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Shah Wazir along with DSP Traffic Police, Taj Malook and Enforcement Officer Town-II initiated Arbab Mir Alam carried out a joint anti-encroachment operation on Landay Sadak and Bakhsho Pull localities of Charsadda Road.

During the operation, more than 60 illegal constructions including shops, structures of houses and kiosks were demolished through heavy machinery.

On this occasion, a heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

The shopkeepers were directed to avoid establishing encroachments outside their shops and keep their businesses within the limits of their shops. Otherwise, legal action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar has vowed the continuation of anti-encroachment operation in all localities of the district without any discrimination and initiating of stern action against those re-establishing encroachments.