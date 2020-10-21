UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Removes Encroachments From City's Busiest Markets, Imposes Fine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:56 PM

District administration removed encroachments during an operation in city's busiest markets and also imposed fine on two food outlets, here on Tuesday late night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :District administration removed encroachments during an operation in city's busiest markets and also imposed fine on two food outlets, here on Tuesday late night.

The markets included, Gol-Bagh, Mubeen market, Gardezi market, and Jalal Masjid Chowk. Anti-Encroachment cell took different articles including chairs, tables counters, etc into possession. The huge number of articles were loaded at five trucks. The special operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed. Similarly, officials from Metropolitan Corporation, Multan Development Authority, Multan Waste Management Company, and Civil Defence also took part in the operation against encroachment.

The district administration also imposed fine Rs 50,000 on two food outlets. Similarly, one FIR was also got registered against one shopkeeper.

According to Assistant Commissioner Aabida Fareed, the encroachment was disturbing flow of traffic. She remarked that cases would be registered against the encroachment mafia in case they re-encroached the area.

