Distt admin removes flags of political parties from stadium

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration have removed flags of different political parties and locked gates of Qasim Bagh stadium during the ongoing conflict to stop PDM public gathering to prevent coronavirus spread.

The district administration was striving hard to implement government and court orders regarding public gatherings of more than 300 people across the country by keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus patients. However, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) refused to follow government and court orders and announced to hold public gathering at Qasim Bagh Stadium on November 30.

The district administration rejected the application of PDM for public gathering in order to protect public lives from the deadly virus.

The local leaders of PDM violated government instructions and challenged the government orders by breaking locks of the stadium and hoisted flags of their parties.

Deputy Commissioner has said that violators would be treated with iron hands and no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He said that coronavirus cases were increasing day by day in Multan and death ratio has also been increased at Nishtar Hospital.

Meanwhile,the district administration have arrested various local leaders of PDM and cases were registered against them.

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has ordered to set up control rooms at all deputy commissioner offices of the region to deal with any untoward situation.