Distt admin renders outstanding services against corona in 100 days: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said the district administration in collaboration with police, Pak army and media rendered outstanding services in 100 days for protecting people from coronavirus.

He was addressing commendation certificate distribution ceremony here on Wednesday. The certificates were distributed among officers and staff members of various departments who served at frontline during 100 days against corona in Faisalabad.

The divisional commissioner said the district administration utilized all available resources in 100 days for protecting people from corona pandemic.

In these days, many challenges were faced and overcome successfully.

He thanked the scholars, businessmen, Sylani Welfare and also paid tributes to all members of district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that since the last 10 days of March, Zaireen from Taftan (Iran) and members of Tablighi Jamaat have been quarantined in two quarantine centers in Faisalabad GC University New Campus and PARS Campus Jhang Road.

He said that total 785 people were kept in quarantine centers where they were also provided basic necessities including accommodation and food. No one in quarantine centers died of coronavirus, he added.

He said that 8221 passengers came from abroad through 60 flights. They were screened and accommodation was provided.

He said that 23600 people from the community have so far been tested, of whom 18199 were negative, 4577 are positive and about 4000 recovered.

Later, commendatory certificates were given to CPO Sohail Chaudhry, CTO Sardar Asif, Additional Deputy Commissioners Fazal Rabi, Afifa Shajia, Mudassir Nazir, DG FDA Sohail Khawaja, DG PHA Asma Ijaz Cheema, Mian Aftab Ahmed, Information Officer Muhammad Awais Abid, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners Omar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Faisal Sultan, Osama Sharon, Dr. Zaneera Aftab, Photographers Muhammad Rashid,Muhammad Bilal Mustafa, Aftab Ahmed including Civil Defense, education, Labor,Health, Rescue 1122, Medical Superintendents and others.