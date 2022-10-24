Distt admin reports smooth running of polio campaign

LAKKI MAWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) ::On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar, the district administration on Monday monitored polio vaccination campaign and reported smooth running of the drive.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Naurang Gohar Ali visited various areas of Amir Jan Batti, Kotran Korona, Kotka Pared, Nadra office to monitor the polio teams, checked sheets, finger marks and door markings and found no major discrepancy.

He said that polio teams were working in their fields and no issue of security, refusal or any other was reported from any area while there was no fake marking or cheating in administering polio drops to vulnerable children.