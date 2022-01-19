Distt admin retrieves 25 kanal public land from occupants

District administration Peshawar has retrieved 25 kanal public property from the occupants and also arrested two persons

The district administration conducted the operation along with Town Municipal Administration (TMA), Town-1 in Khawar locality of the Gulabad.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood alongwith Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Gul Ban visited the venue and inspected the retrieved land, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Azhar Khan, a special team consisting of AAC Tahreem Shah and Enforcement Officer, Town-1, Mohammad Iqbal conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Gulabad on Jamrud Road.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed to prevent any untoward incident. During the operation encroachment erected on 25 kanal were demolished through heavy machinery. Two persons present on the occasion were also arrested.

In the meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (Shahalam) Omar Awais Kiyani along with the Director Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PkHA), Abid Shafi and Deputy Director Inamullah Shah Akhundzada removed ramps before hundreds of shops through heavy machinery on Warsak Road.

Furthermore, dozens of illegal billboards displayed on footpaths outside shops were also removed.

DC Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has said that indiscriminate operation against encroachments will continue and those re-erecting them will face stern action.