UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Retrieves Govt Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Distt admin retrieves govt land

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The District administration on Thursday retrieved eight kanals and 15 marlas government land, located at 'Mouza Bewal' in Gujjar Khan Tehsil under the ongoing operation against land mafia.

According to a district administration spokesman, the operation was conducted with the help of police under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan.

The administration also demolished concrete structures constructed at the encroached land.

The spokesman informed that a report was compiled by the revenue officers about the encroached state land at 'Mouza Bewal' for which the operation was launched.

Related Topics

Police Gujar Khan Government

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen at Ministerial Conference: Womenâ€™s ..

2 minutes ago

45 minutes ago

48 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Attends the Second Extraordi ..

48 minutes ago

Expertsâ€™ opinion on vivo V21: Forget All Your Ni ..

56 minutes ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.