Distt admin retrieves govt land

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The District administration on Thursday retrieved eight kanals and 15 marlas government land, located at 'Mouza Bewal' in Gujjar Khan Tehsil under the ongoing operation against land mafia.

According to a district administration spokesman, the operation was conducted with the help of police under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan.

The administration also demolished concrete structures constructed at the encroached land.

The spokesman informed that a report was compiled by the revenue officers about the encroached state land at 'Mouza Bewal' for which the operation was launched.