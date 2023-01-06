UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Retrieves Govt Land, Removes Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM

SHERWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad while taking the notice of encroachment on District Council road in Tehsil Lower Tanawal Gramri, recovered two Kanal land, here on Friday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abbottabad Arshad Mehmood visited the site along with revenue staff, police and TMA teams Lower Tanawl recovered the two Kanal encroached land and handed it over to Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Lower Tanawal.

Following the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, Abbottabad, crackdown was launched to remove encroachments across the district.

Strict enforcement was being ensured against natural slopes, water courses, district council roads, drains and all other encroachments across Abbottabad and Havelian city as well as in the side area to address traffic management and sewage issues on a priority basis.

