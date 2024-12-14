Open Menu

Distt Admin Retrieves Land

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Taking immediate action on a viral social media post highlighting illegal land grabbing in Fatima Jinnah Colony, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has ordered the immediate retrieval of government land from influential individuals.

According to a press release issued here, in a joint operation led by Assistant Commissioner Amina Ahsan Tarar, revenue and municipal corporation teams, assisted by heavy machinery and a substantial police contingent, demolished both permanent and temporary encroachments, successfully recovering millions of rupees worth of government land.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem has been directed to initiate legal proceedings against those involved in land grabbing. Furthermore, the commissioner sought proposals to utilize the recovered land for public benefit. Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Amina Ehsan Tarar emphasized that the operation against the land mafias would continue until the entire area is cleared of encroachments.

