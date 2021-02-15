Distt admin retrieves over 467 acres agri state land so far

(@FahadShabbir)

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The district administration has so far retrieved 467 acres and 6 kanal agriculture state land worth Rs 900 million from illegal occupants in four tehsils of the district.

According to official sources, the district administration also sealed more than 54 illegal housing societies by razing the structures in the district.

Complaints cells have been set up at tehsil and district levels to redress the complaints of people regarding property grabbing incidents.

Taking action on complaints received by control rooms, the district administration retrieved 35 acres and 9 marla private land worth more than Rs 47.7 million from land mafia and handed over to its real owners.