Distt admin reviews arrangements for Muharram

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The officials of district administration on Tuesday held a meeting with the members of peace committee, religious leaders of different schools of thoughts and administrators of the Imambargahs to review security arrangements for maintaining law and order in Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting of the tehsil peace committee was presided over jointly by Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar and District Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani while Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja, Sub divisional Police officer Raja Fayyaz Ul Haq, scholars, dignitaries and leaders of all schools of thoughts and members of the peace committee have attended the meeting.

The officials have discussed the security plan with the members of peace committees which has chalked in connection with Muharram ul Harram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in the various areas for foolproof security. During meeting it was decided that the route of central procession would be protected through barbed wire and the mourners would be allowed to enter the procession after a thorough checking and scanning by walk-through gates and it should be covered through large strength of policemen.

They also appealed to the scholars, dignitaries and leaders of all schools of thoughts to cooperate with the district administration, police and the other law enforcement agencies during Muharram to avoid any untoward situation.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar said that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured, more than the previous years, for maintaining law and order and protection of life and property of the people during the month of Muharram.

He urged the officers to play an active role in creating religious harmony and brotherhood to defeat nefarious designs of the anti-peace elements. The DC said that strict action should be taken against elements found involved in provocative speeches and the observance of code of conduct should be ensured at every cost.

Speaking on this occasion, District Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said that that every step would be taken to protect citizens' lives and properties during Muharram.

He said a comprehensive security plan should be formulated in this regard and its effective implementation should be made certain. He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions through metal detectors.

He directed for strict security arrangements of gatherings and special checking of participants. He also directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions in Muharram-ul-Haram. He ordered to issue special cards to police officials deputed for security of religious gatherings and Imambargahs. He directed for maintaining close coordination among staff.

On this occasion, members of the committee and organizers of Majalis and processions has shared advices and suggestion which were noted for compliance.