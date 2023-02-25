Distt admin reviews arrangements to install 247,000 plants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration will plant 247,000 trees with the cooperation of different departments across the district during the ongoing season.

It was announced in a meeting chaired jointly by additional deputy commissioner (revenue) Nauman Afzal Awan and additional deputy commissioner general Aabida Fareed, here on Saturday.

Aabida Fareed instructed officials to submit their tree plantation plan to the commissioner's office as early as possible so that a comprehensive strategy should be followed. The officials were instructed to install plants compatible with the local environment.

The PHA officials were also directed to take special care of green belts and make tree plantation campaigns successful.

Officials from different departments also participated.