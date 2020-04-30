Distt Admin Revises Prices Of Essential Items
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:46 AM
The district administration has revised prices of different food items in open markets after consultation with whole sellers and traders
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration has revised prices of different food items in open markets after consultation with whole sellers and traders.
The rates of vegetable and fruits will be issued on daily basis by secretary market committees,it was learnt.