Distt admin seals 20 commercial centers; imposes Rs 52,500 fines on SOPs violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Rawalpindi on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Anwar-ul-Haq has accelerated its ongoing operation against coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violators and conducted raids at commercial centers including shopping malls, markets, plazas and others and sealed 20 besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 52,500 on the violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, the district officers raided at several points to check implementation of SOPs and imposed fines on the violators.

He said, Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) were also inspected during last 24 hours and 22 vehicles were impounded from different routes while Rs 32,000 fines were imposed on the violators.

As many as 66 public places including parks were raided and Rs 4200 fines were imposed on those not following the SOPs.

Similarly, the administration officers checked 22 marriage halls, 76 restaurants and other places and sealed nine restaurants and a marriage hall while fines amounting to Rs 28,000 imposed for breaching the guidelines of the government issued to contain spread of coronavirus.

He said, the operation would continue and the violators including PSVs vehicles found involved in violating the SOPs would be imposed fines or impounded.

He informed that the district administration is taking strict actions against the transporters, shopping plazas, marriage halls, restaurants and other public places for not adopting the precautionary measures.