Distt admin seals 23 illegal LPG filling points in one day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The district administration has intensified its campaign against illegal LPG filling points and 10 more illegal LPG filling points/shops were sealed in an action led by the Assistant Commissioner Rural Anees Ahmed Abbasi here Friday.

This action was part of a crackdown that saw a total of 23 LPG cylinder filling points/shops sealed across the district in a single day. During this initiative, three accused were also arrested in connection with these illegal activities.