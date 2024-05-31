Distt Admin Seals 23 Illegal LPG Filling Points In One Day
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The district administration has intensified its campaign against illegal LPG filling points and 10 more illegal LPG filling points/shops were sealed in an action led by the Assistant Commissioner Rural Anees Ahmed Abbasi here Friday.
This action was part of a crackdown that saw a total of 23 LPG cylinder filling points/shops sealed across the district in a single day. During this initiative, three accused were also arrested in connection with these illegal activities.
Recent Stories
Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..
Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two friends killed over property dispute2 minutes ago
-
Sindh NAT 2023 Results: Girls excel in Maths, English; Grade 8 rural students improve in Science2 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns PTI's petition against ECP election symbol authority2 minutes ago
-
DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities2 minutes ago
-
25 sites allocated to pay quarterly installment to BISP beneficiaries2 minutes ago
-
SALU marks World No Tobacco Day12 minutes ago
-
DFP welcomes Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, military’s remarks on Kashmir12 minutes ago
-
Governments of Pakistan, UK Signs Letter of Intent (LOI) to combat illegal migration12 minutes ago
-
DIG warns beggar parents against stopping their daughter from acquiring education22 minutes ago
-
Ceremony to honour retired police officers22 minutes ago
-
Hamdard University's gets 3rd position in Inter-University Hockey Championship22 minutes ago
-
One dead,1323 injured in road accidents in Punjab22 minutes ago