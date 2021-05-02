UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Seals 60 Shops For Violating Lock Down

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 11:40 AM

Distt admin seals 60 shops for violating lock down

KASUR, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 60 shops in various parts of the district for violating lock down and corona related standard operating procedure (SOPs).

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Chunian Rizwanul Haq sealed 30 shops in Chunian, Alahabad, Kanganpur and Chhanga Manga for violating lock down orders and SOPs and imposed fine worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Kot Radha Kishan Raja Qasim Mehboob sealed 30 shops in tehsil Kot Radha Kishan and imposed fine of thousands of rupees on shopkeepers for flouting the lock down and corona related SOPs.

