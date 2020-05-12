Distt admin seals 8 shops for violating safety measures

After in ease of lockdown, district administration Tuesday sealed 8 shops for violating safety measures in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :After in ease of lockdown, district administration Tuesday sealed 8 shops for violating safety measures in Abbottabad.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Mujtaba Bharwana visited the main Bazar Abbottabad and found shopkeepers were violating social distancing and other safety measures, sealed 8 shops including Kashmir Cloth house.

On the demand of the traders, KP government allowed them to open their business under strict SOPs during the outbreak of coronavirus, the district administration took strict action against the violators and sealed the shops.

Besides district administration, DIG Hazara also directed the DPOs of Hazara to closely monitor the bazaar and markets and take strict action against violators in all over Hazara division, the DIG also issued guidelines for the shopkeepers and customers during the ease of lockdown.