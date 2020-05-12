UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Seals 8 Shops For Violating Safety Measures

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:01 PM

Distt admin seals 8 shops for violating safety measures

After in ease of lockdown, district administration Tuesday sealed 8 shops for violating safety measures in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :After in ease of lockdown, district administration Tuesday sealed 8 shops for violating safety measures in Abbottabad.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Mujtaba Bharwana visited the main Bazar Abbottabad and found shopkeepers were violating social distancing and other safety measures, sealed 8 shops including Kashmir Cloth house.

On the demand of the traders, KP government allowed them to open their business under strict SOPs during the outbreak of coronavirus, the district administration took strict action against the violators and sealed the shops.

Besides district administration, DIG Hazara also directed the DPOs of Hazara to closely monitor the bazaar and markets and take strict action against violators in all over Hazara division, the DIG also issued guidelines for the shopkeepers and customers during the ease of lockdown.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Abbottabad Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Z ..

21 minutes ago

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

1 hour ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

1 hour ago

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

2 hours ago

Father of DPO Shangla distributes 200 food package ..

5 minutes ago

US Army Inks $145Mln Contract to Train Afghan Air ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.