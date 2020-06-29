Distt Admin seals five plazas over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

The district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar Monday sealed a total five plazas in Karkhano market and Warsak road over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar Monday sealed a total five plazas in Karkhano market and Warsak road over violation of COVID-19 SOPs.

According to DC office, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Khan along with AC Noman Ali, Additional AC Habibullah and Additional AC Abdul Wali visited Karkhano market to ensure implementation of COVID-19 related SOPs issued by the government.

During the visit, AC SS Plaza, Royal Plaza and United Plaza were completely sealed over non-observance of COVID-19 related instructions.

Similarly, AC Ehtesham ul Haq visited Warsak road areas and sealed two plazas over violation of SOPs. AAC Kahif Jan arrested managers of two hotels Jalil Kabab and Tor Kabab over serving din in the hotels.

DC urged masses and traders to strictly observe SOPs in best interest of their own as well as the public to avert the outbreak of coronavirus and warned strict legal action against violators.