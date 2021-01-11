Distt admin seals five pumps for selling smuggled petrol

(@FahadShabbir)

District enforcement team sealed five pumps for selling smuggled petrol in the district here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :District enforcement team sealed five pumps for selling smuggled petrol in the district here on Monday.

One pump in Multan and four were sealed in Shijabad on directions of DC, Aamir Khattak including Al Mughani Petrol Pump Savera Chowk, Five Star Pump Shujabad, Sohana Petrolium, Al Hassan Petrolium Basti Malook and Rehman Filling Station Raja Ram.

The sealed pumps were having 9696 litres petrol and 5733 litres diesel while owners were unable to provide valid documents for selling it.

The owners were also served notices for seven days for furnishing dovuments failing which FIRs would be got registered against them under Customs Act.