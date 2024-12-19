Distt Admin seals hazards, 3 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) On the instructions of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi, Mukhtiarkar Larkana Fahimullah Rind along with a team of Sindh food Authority raided a house in Noor Colony on Thursday, where Mafia gang manufactures various products from chicken legs harmful to human health.

During raid, 3 people belonging to Punjab province, Nazeer Ahmed Arain, Muhammad Sajid Arain and Muhammad Sultan Arain were arrested by the police and the house was sealed.

Chicken legs and other items have been seized and sent to the laboratory for examination and further action will be taken after the report.