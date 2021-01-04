Distt admin seals kiln of old technology

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed a bricks kiln for not converting into latest zigzag technology here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala Khurram Hameed alongwith Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum, conducted raids at different locations and found a bricks kiln operational without zigzag technology.

The team sealed Rajpoot Bricks Company and got registered FIR against the owner Haji Sher Ali.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Khurram Hameed said that provincial government has imposed ban on the kilns of old technology. He said that kilns of zigzag technology would be allowed to continue work.

He said that 133 kilns have been converted to zigzag technology in the district.