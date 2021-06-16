UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Seals Seven Car Showrooms Over Cornavirus SOPs Violations

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Distt admin seals seven car showrooms over cornavirus SOPs violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed seven car showrooms located at Katchery road in violations of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

AC City Khawaja Umair Mahmood sealed the showrooms at Chungi no 8 which were opened after 8pm Monday night against COVID SOPs.

Punjab government allowed working hours by 8pm while these were operative even after designated timings, said an official handout.

The showrooms included: Alfalah Motors, Shakeel cars, Rameez Cars, MZ Cars, New Azim Motors, Car line Motors and Autodrive Motorcars, it added.

