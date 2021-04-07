UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Seals Shopping Mall On Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:37 AM

Distt admin seals shopping mall on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

The district administration on Tuesday sealed Max Bachat Mart and a super market of Boulevard mall for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Tuesday sealed Max Bachat Mart and a super market of Boulevard mall for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to official statement, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Latifabad, Fatima Saima has sealed Max Bachat Mart located at Thandi Sarak and a supermarket of the Boulevard Mall for violation of SOPs enforced by the health and district authorities.

Fatima Saima warned all shopkeepers of Taluka to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) failing which strict action would be initiated against the violators.

Meanwhile, AC Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima had recovered a fine of Rs 134,000 from various hotels and restaurants for violating SOPs enforced due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the district.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

2 hours ago

Aldar launches ‘Noya Viva’ on Yas Island

2 hours ago

US Believes in Diplomacy to Resolve Iran's Nuclear ..

2 minutes ago

Holding of Ministerial-Level Talks Not Discussed a ..

3 minutes ago

Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Cost - Al ..

3 minutes ago

UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.