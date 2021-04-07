Distt admin seals shopping mall on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration on Tuesday sealed Max Bachat Mart and a super market of Boulevard mall for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Tuesday sealed Max Bachat Mart and a super market of Boulevard mall for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to official statement, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Latifabad, Fatima Saima has sealed Max Bachat Mart located at Thandi Sarak and a supermarket of the Boulevard Mall for violation of SOPs enforced by the health and district authorities.

Fatima Saima warned all shopkeepers of Taluka to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) failing which strict action would be initiated against the violators.

Meanwhile, AC Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima had recovered a fine of Rs 134,000 from various hotels and restaurants for violating SOPs enforced due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the district.