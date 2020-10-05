UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Seals Two Petrol Pumps, Warns Action Against Construction Without Maps

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:14 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration here on Monday sealed two petrol pumps on National Highway for not having legal documents for operating the pumps.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdur Rehman, the team of district administration inspected petrol filling stations situated on Kohat-Pindi road.

It found two filling stations were operating without having proper authorization.

The owners of both the filling stations directed to produce relevant documents on immediate basis failing to which would result in legal action.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kohat directed all those who were constructing houses to get approval of maps from Town Municipal Administration, constructions without approved maps from TMA would be stopped, he warned.

