Distt Admin Seeks NADRA's Help To Reunite Rehabilitated Drug Addicts With Families

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration on Thursday decided to contact National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to trace and contact the families of rehabilitated drug addicts to reunite them.

In an official communiqué issued here, the district administration said that until now 900 drug addicts had been rehabilitated and reunited with their families however, the details of 300 drug addicts were yet as certain as they lost their past memories due to prolong drug consumption.

It said that their families would be traced and contacted once NADRA would provide the required information.

It said that Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi ullah Khan had directed the line departments to prepare a strategy to provide opportunities for the rehabilitated drug addicts so that they might not indulge in the menace.

