Distt admin seeks NGOs, Philanthropists assistance for provision of facilitate at non formal schools

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration sought assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for provision of missing facilities in non-formal schools, operating at street level to facilitate the poor kids.

According to official sources, there are about 377 non-formal schools operating in the district. The non formal schools have been established at street level to educate kids at their nearby locations. The sources added that 260 schools in tehsil Sadar, 32 in tehsil city, 35 in tehsil Shujabad and another 50 schools were imparting education to kids. In a meeting chaired by ADC Finance and Planning Hidayatullah Khan, it was decided to seek assistance from NGOs for provision of missing facilities including furniture, white board, books, mask, sanitizers and temperature guns.

The ADC Hidayatullah observed that non formal schools were very much important as they not only impart education to the minor kids but also provide jobs to unemployed education youth. NGOs and Philanthropists must come forward to assist such schools. The meeting was attended by DEO Literacy Muhammad Aamir Razaq, and some other officers hailing from Health and Social Welfare Office.