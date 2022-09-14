Distt Admin seeks report of flood losses

Assistant Commissioner Lal Qila Noor Zai Khan on Wednesday directed to all Tehsildars to submit reports committees formed to evaluate flood losses for payment of relief packages to affected

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Lal Qila Noor Zai Khan on Wednesday directed to all Tehsildars to submit reports committees formed to evaluate flood losses for payment of relief packages to affected.

He issued these directives while distributed relief packages among the affected people of Lal Qila along with Tehsilda Saeed ur Rehman.

He said that as per the findings of the report would help distribute relief packages among the deserving affected people.

Meanwhile, the assistant commission inaugurated tree plantation drive in Lal Qila and urged the people to participate in the campaign to making the district green.