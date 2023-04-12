Distt admin seize 2990 bags of hoarded sugar

District administration seized 2990 bags of sugar hoarded by different traders during special raids here on Wednesday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration seized 2990 bags of sugar hoarded by different traders during special raids here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, teams of district administration raided at different places including Adda Pakhi Morr, Tibba Sultanpur, E-block, and some others.

The teams recovered 2990 bags. The hoarders were fined Rs 150,000. The price of seized sugar bags is stated to be Rs 150.5 million.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Hussain Shah stated that hoarders would be dealt strictly.