UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Seizes 1750 Hoarded Wheat Bags

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Distt admin seizes 1750 hoarded wheat bags

The district administration seized 1750 hoarded wheat bags during two separate raids, here in Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The district administration seized 1750 hoarded wheat bags during two separate raids, here in Monday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Mohsin Alam raided at Qatalpur and Adda Kachi Pakki.

He recovered hoarded bags 950 from godown owned by a citizen Sharif.

In another raid at Kachi Pakki, 800 bags were also seized.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Azoba Azeem stated that the hoarders would be dealt with strictly.

Related Topics

From Wheat

Recent Stories

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

25 minutes ago
 NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

25 minutes ago
 Transporters demand compensation for losses incurr ..

Transporters demand compensation for losses incurred by PTI protestors

25 minutes ago
 61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

25 minutes ago
 Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

25 minutes ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.