Distt admin seizes 1750 hoarded wheat bags

The district administration seized 1750 hoarded wheat bags during two separate raids, here in Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The district administration seized 1750 hoarded wheat bags during two separate raids, here in Monday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Mohsin Alam raided at Qatalpur and Adda Kachi Pakki.

He recovered hoarded bags 950 from godown owned by a citizen Sharif.

In another raid at Kachi Pakki, 800 bags were also seized.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Azoba Azeem stated that the hoarders would be dealt with strictly.