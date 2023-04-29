Distt admin seizes 2300 hoarded wheat bags

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration seized 2300 bags of wheat, illegally stored by a middleman at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Jameel Haider Shah raided two different places and seized 2300 bags of wheat stored by a middleman.

FIR was also registered against the alleged outlaw.

The assistant commissioner stated that strict action was being taken against the persons involved in the illegal transportation and storage of wheat.

The seized bags were shifted to the centre of the food Department.