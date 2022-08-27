Distt admin sends 10 trucks of relief goods to flood-hit areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration has started delivery of ration, tents and relief goods to the Dera Ghazi Khan flood victims.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo has sent 10 trucks of relief goods to flood hit areas of Taunsa and Rajanpur here on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioners Khawaja Umair Mehmood and Aamir Iftikhar were also accompanied by him.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that dry ration and essential items have been included in the relief supplies to provide relief to flood hit people.

He said that the district administration will send more equipment and rescue teams to help our brothers stranded in flood under the directions of Punjab government.