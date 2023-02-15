UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Set Up Fundraising Camps For Earthquake Victims Of Turkey, Syria

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has set up camps at different points of the city for fundraising for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.

Following the caretaker provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan has set up these camps at GPO Chowk, Mission Morr and in front of Islamia school for collection of financial assistance.

At these camps, the Revenue Staff Dera and officials of welfare institutions were present.

The administration also appealed to the public, especially philanthropists of the area to donate compassionately for lessening the hardships being faced by their brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria.

Besides, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed which was attended by the officers of the sugar mills situated in the district.

During the meeting, the assistant commissioner also urged the officers of sugar mills to take part in the financial support of the earthquake victims.

