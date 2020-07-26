UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Set Up Six Cattle Markets

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Distt admin set up six cattle markets

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration has set up six cattle market for Eid ul Azha to facilitate the masses in all four tehsils of Khanewal district.

According to Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Ahmed Dogar, nobody would be allowed to sell or purchase animals within the limits of the city.

All facilities were being given to the cattle markets while the officials of agriculture, livestock and district administration would be available for provision of facilities to general citizens, he added.

Shabbir further remarked that they evolved special plan for cleanliness of the city during Eid days. Similarly, street lights would be repaired or installed at different roads. The administration was committed to provide neat and clean environment to citizens during Eid days especially, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

