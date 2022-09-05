Distt admin set up tent City for rain, flood-hit people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration Shaheed Benazirabad in coordination with Pak Army has set up Tent City for rain flood affected persons, shifted them to tent city and provision of required facilities were being ensured

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration Shaheed Benazirabad in coordination with Pak Army has set up Tent City for rain flood affected persons, shifted them to tent city and provision of required facilities were being ensured.

The step was taken for families rendered homeless during recent torrential rains in order to provide them shelter and facilities.

In this regard on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed in coordination with Pak Army has established Tent City at Qazi Ahmed Bypass for the rain affected persons.

In the first phase 60 tents were installed while the number of tents would be raised to 200. The affected persons and families would be shifted to this tent city where they would be provided food and other necessary facilities.

The shifting process was being started with the registration of rain affected living under open sky at Qazi Ahmed Bypass road. Steps were also being taken to set up tent cities in other tehsils of the District Shaheed Benazirabad.