Distt admin sets up 10 sales points for sacrificial animals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The district government has set up 10 temporary sales points for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt (retd) Suhail Ashraf, while presiding over a meeting here Monday said that the sales points would be functional 10-day before Eid-ul-Azha.

The sales points had been set up in the following areas: Model Cattle Market, Niamu Ana, Samundri Road, Chak 241-RB, Chanchal Singh Wala, Chak 239-RB, Satiana Road, Chak 195-RB, Chak 126-GB, tehsil Jarranwala, Chak 194-RB near UET campus Makuana bypass, new vegetable market Samundri, Chak 423-JB in Tandlianwala in front of Punjab College, Cattle Market Mamu Kanjan and sports Complex Chak 187-RB Chak Jhumra.

The DC directed for provision of all facilities to sellers as well as for buyers at sales points.

He also directed free tests, enclosures for animals, banners for awareness of people, setting up medical camps, arrangement for safety from dengue and Congo viruses, veterinary dispensaries, drinking water, lighting, police check posts, security, parking, cleanliness, toilets, control rooms at sales points.