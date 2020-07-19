Distt Admin sets up over 100 fair price shops for supply of 20 kg flour bag at 860

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration has made arrangements to ensure availability of 20 kg flour bag at Rs 860 retail price fixed by the Punjab government besides setting up over 100 fair price shops for uninterrupted supply of flour to the citizens.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Anwar ul Haq was making all out efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour and other necessary items to the residents and the shopkeepers had been warned of strict action on violation of the prices fixed for essential commodities.

He informed that the administration had set up fair price shops in Rawalpindi city to ensure supply of wheat flour to the citizens at fixed price besides arrangements for availability of the essential commodity at Rs 860 in the open market.

The DC had directed the authorities concerned to ensure regular food supply chain here in wholesale markets all around Rawalpindi district in this regard.

The local administration had enough wheat stock to fulfill the needs of residents of Rawalpindi district, he added.

He advised the citizens to use helpline 0800-0234 for registration of complaints about profiteering and hoarding.