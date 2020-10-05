Distt Admin sets up shelter home

The district administration Monday inaugurated a shelter home for, non-local passengers, displaced and homeless persons here in Tehsil Khar, said Assistant Commissioner Fazl Rahim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration Monday inaugurated a shelter home for, non-local passengers, displaced and homeless persons here in Tehsil Khar, said Assistant Commissioner Fazl Rahim.

Giving a brief to Deputy Commissioner about the shelter home, he said that on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, provincial government ordered setting up of shelter homes across the province for homeless persons.

He said that shelter home has the capacity to entertain more than 30 persons at a time with free facilities of accommodation, food, bed and other necessities.

He said that it would provide a respectable and good shelter to homeless persons as well as passengers from other cities.

The local people and notables welcomed the shelter home and termed it a public welfare initiative of the provincial government.