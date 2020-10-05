UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Sets Up Shelter Home

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:05 PM

Distt Admin sets up shelter home

The district administration Monday inaugurated a shelter home for, non-local passengers, displaced and homeless persons here in Tehsil Khar, said Assistant Commissioner Fazl Rahim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration Monday inaugurated a shelter home for, non-local passengers, displaced and homeless persons here in Tehsil Khar, said Assistant Commissioner Fazl Rahim.

Giving a brief to Deputy Commissioner about the shelter home, he said that on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, provincial government ordered setting up of shelter homes across the province for homeless persons.

He said that shelter home has the capacity to entertain more than 30 persons at a time with free facilities of accommodation, food, bed and other necessities.

He said that it would provide a respectable and good shelter to homeless persons as well as passengers from other cities.

The local people and notables welcomed the shelter home and termed it a public welfare initiative of the provincial government.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister From Government

Recent Stories

Kashmiri bearing brunt of Sh Abdullah's political ..

8 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the Latest Developments and A ..

9 minutes ago

PM directs for comprehensive roadmap for issue of ..

10 minutes ago

Powerhouse duo – Syra Yousuf and Asim Azhar reve ..

17 minutes ago

22 minutes ago

Virtual Conference on &#039;Role of Youth in Promo ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.